February 24, 1960 – June 24, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Neal Clarence Ditlevson, 66, died on June 24, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. He was finally/ultimately diagnosed with a rare brain wasting disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Brain Disease, in early 2025.

He was born on February 24, 1960, in the St. Cloud Hospital to Patricia Jane (Pettit) and Duane Ditlevson.

Neal grew up in south St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1978 and from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business.

He spent most of his career working as a salesman for Alternative Business Furniture in Eden Prairie, MN.

Neal enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, participating in fantasy sports leagues and gathering/traveling with his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings; Mark (Patricia) Ditlevson, Mary (David) Choate, Paul (Denise) Ditlevson, Dianne (Robert) Hedburg and Nancy (Kenneth) Theisen; seven nephews, six nieces and 17 great nieces and nephews as well as a close and loving group of southside friends.

His family would like to thank his caregivers at Cherrywood, Ridgeview Place and Moments Hospice.

Memorial service for Neal will be held on Tuesday July 7th, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Joy Christian Center, 770 21st Ave NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Memorials are preferred to Joy Christian Center or Cure PSP Foundation.