August 18, 1933 – June 22, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Paul John Gilles, M.D., age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Annandale, Minnesota, on June 22, 2026.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Julius and Lillian Gilles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; his brother, Thomas (Lois); his children, John (Kim), Steve (Jennifer), Brian, and Lisa Mellin (Mike), from his marriage to M. Karen Odbert; his nephews, Greg and Steve (Mary); his stepchildren, Tamara and Scott (Kaye); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Paul was born on August 18, 1933, in Benson, Minnesota. He graduated from Benson High School in 1951 before attending Saint John’s University in Collegeville. He earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in 1959 and completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota in 1965. He went on to build a distinguished career as an anesthesiologist, a profession he loved deeply. A lifelong learner with an enduring passion for medicine, Paul maintained his medical license until the remarkable age of 90.

Paul proudly served in the United States Navy and Marine Corps from July 1967 to June 1969, including a tour in Vietnam from April 1968 through February 1969. During his military service, he received numerous commendations and quickly rose to the rank of Captain. In May of 1968, he served as Commander aboard the USS Repose.

On November 26, 1994, Paul married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Hull. Together they built a life filled with joy at Sugar Lake, where they welcomed family and friends with warmth, laughter, and generous hospitality. Some of Paul’s happiest moments were spent entertaining at the lake, sharing stories around the fireplace, dancing with Mary, sailing, traveling, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and, true to his practical nature, cutting firewood with his chainsaw.

Paul will be remembered for his dedication to his patients, his service to his country, his love of family, and his genuine enthusiasm for life. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, curiosity, generosity, and quiet strength.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately afterward. All are welcome to attend the interment at Saint John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials are preferred to your local hospice agency or the Great River Children’s Museum in St. Cloud.