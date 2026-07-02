December 16, 1935 - July 2, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Private Services will be held at a later date for William J. Langer, age 90, of Waite Park, who passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Bill was born on December 16, 1935 to Jake and Verena (Flicker) Langer in Pierz, Minnesota. He Honorably Served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until 1958. During his tenure in the Army, he served in Germany as a motorcade driver for Army Generals. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Stavish on September 12, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Bill owned and operated Service Station Supply Company in St. Cloud from 1960 until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #12098 and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.

Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling with his family and playing cards, especially Cribbage, Smear and Euchere. He will be remembered for his love of family and his good sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jeanette; children, Kevin (Katherine) and Kelly (Wendy); grandchildren, Jenna Langer, Joseph Langer, Danielle (Brandon) Bahner, Gabrielle (Shad) Schutte and Isabelle (Nik) Neeser; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Kathy) and Marge (Brian) Bauerly; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Renee (Norman) Saehr, Arlyn (Otto) Wueller and infant sister, Sharon.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor Campus for their loving and compassionate care of Bill.