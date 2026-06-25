October 9, 1936 – June 23, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville, on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 11:30 am for Thomas R. Lindquist, age 89, who passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026 at his home in Roseville, Minnesota. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery following mass.

Thomas Ralph Lindquist was born on October 9, 1936 to William and Suzanna Lindquist in Cloquet, Minnesota. He attended and received his Master’s Degree from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He worked in social work as an administrator and retired in 2007.

Thomas married the love of his life, Kathryn “Katy” Kost on June 24, 1961, in Paynesville, Minnesota. They were blessed with six children and lived a beautiful life together. As a couple, they enjoyed travelling to Myrtle Beach in the winters, as well as enjoying cruises, and even travelled to Germany and Sweden. He enjoyed reading, creative crafting, cooking, and paid close attention to details. He was persistent in his actions, loyal to his family, and an honest man. He never met a caramel roll he did not like!

He is survived by his wife, Katy Lindquist; children; Patricia (David) Walsh, Jody Lindquist (Boje Siebels), Daniel Lindquist, Tony (Michelle) Lindquist, Peter (Cathy) Lindquist, Jennifer Lindquist (Mimi Van Ausdall); brother, Jim Lindquist; siblings-in-law, Mary Lindquist and Ron Ruhnke; grandchildren, Teri, Samantha, Mary Kate, Phillip, Christine, Caroline, Erin, Elizabeth, Auden, and Reese.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marie, Bill, Jack, Betty, Rod, Bob, Kathleen, Karen, and Sue.