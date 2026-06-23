March 31, 1943 - June 22, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Kenneth “Ken” Hemmesch, age 83, of St. Cloud, passed away on June 22, 2026, due to pulmonary fibrosis. Born on March 31, 1943, in Paynesville, Minnesota, he was the oldest of 12 children born to Paul and Irene (Schmitz) Hemmesch in a fun-loving, faith-filled farm family.

Ken graduated from Paynesville High School in 1961. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and earned a jet engine operator’s license. Following his military service, he attended St. Cloud Vocational Technical Institute on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a degree in accounting.

On December 28, 1968, Ken married the love of his life, Jane Hassing. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and service. Ken worked at St. Cloud Vo-Tech and Polar Manufacturing before retiring from Stearns County Human Services after 24 years of dedicated service.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; sons Kyle and Karl (Sara); and grandchildren Zander, Mason, and Alexa. He is also survived by his siblings: LaVon Gustafson (Ray), Bev (Patrick), Keith (Sandy), Craig (Jody), Paula Jo Davis (Brad), Kurt (Bonnie), and Kellan (Shelly); sisters-in-law Pat Hemmesch and Mary Hemmesch; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Con, Kevin, and infant Kernan Hemmesch; sister Donna Ahrens; and brothers-in-law Lew Ahrens and Charles Gustafson.

Ken generously gave countless hours of his time to his church, the Knights of Columbus, and many other causes. For Ken, service was never work—it was a commitment to helping others. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and was honored as Minnesota’s Knight of the Year in 1998. He was also a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, serving as the charter Grand Knight of the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus Council. He was a member of the Fr. Pierz Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly, the Waite Park American Legion, and St. Cloud VFW Post 428.

In his younger years, Ken enjoyed playing softball and camping with his family. After retirement, he became an avid fisherman and enjoyed attending garage sales, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, and cheering on St. John’s athletics. He took great pride in maintaining his lawn and flower gardens, which were always immaculate.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2405 Walden Way, St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Sisters or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.