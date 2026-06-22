May 19, 1952 – June 17, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Minnesota, for Judith Anna Booth, age 74, of Sartell. Judy passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at her home, surrounded by those who loved her. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and will also be held one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, June 30th. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Crypt in Sartell.

Judy was born on May 19, 1952, to Peter A. and Eleanor E. (Lashinski) Czech at the Little Falls Hospital. She grew up on a farm near Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1970.

On October 28, 1972, Judy was united in marriage to Daniel Booth at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. They purchased their first home in Sauk Rapids. Several years later, they moved to Rice, where they raised their three daughters.

Judy was a homemaker who also provided childcare for a few local families. After her youngest daughter began school, Judy began working at Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids. Several years later, she worked for CentraCare as a Medical Records/Switchboard Operator for 15 years. After her retirement in the early 2000s, she and Dan moved to Sartell.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as camping and fishing. Her other interests included sewing, quilting, cooking, and baking for family, friends, and neighbors. She also enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, making cards for others, and listening to country music.

Following Dan’s passing on April 5, 2022, Judy continued to make her home in Sartell. Several months later, she found comfort and companionship in her beloved dog, S’Koda.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy Czech, and her brother-in-law, Patrick Zilka.

She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Booth, Sandra (Bruce) Kostreba, and Cheryl (Tom) Peterson; four grandchildren, Garrett and Korin Kostreba, and Gavin and Rylee Peterson; her sister, Elaine Zilka; her brother, James (Sara Perrino) Czech; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.