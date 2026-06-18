August 13, 1940 – June 14, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Gary Dean Heineman, age 85, of St. Cloud, formerly of Paynesville. Gary passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on June 14 at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. At a later date, burial will take place in the Green Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, South Dakota.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue on Friday after 9 a.m. at the church with a rosary being prayed at 9:45 a.m.

Gary Dean Heineman was born on August 13, 1940, in Alexandria, SD, to Dewey J. and Dorothy V. (Chase) Heineman. He attended Alexandria Public Schools and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1958. He also attended the University of South Dakota from 1958 to 1962.

Gary was united in marriage to Karen Jean “Jeanne” Heiter on March 3, 1962, in Alexandria,

SD. To that union there were five daughters born, Kimberly Ann, Wendi Ann, Mary Ann, Jennifer Ann, and Jodi Ann. Later on, Tom Krupke, lived with the Heineman family through his high school and college years, and has been a part of the family ever since.

Gary began his teaching career in St. Paul Park, MN, as a 6th grade teacher. He taught there until 1967, and also acquired his Master’s Degree in Elementary School Administration from Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD, during that time. In the fall of 1967, Gary began his administrative career when becoming the Elementary Principal in Rosebud, SD. In 1970 the Heineman family moved to Mission SD, where Gary became the Director of Project Follow Through for the school district.

In the summer of 1972, Gary became the Elementary Principal in Paynesville, MN where he served until 1999 when he retired temporarily. In 2000, Gary joined the principalship workforce again and became the Principal at Sts. Peter, Paul, and Michael Schools in St. Cloud, MN. In 2002, Gary and Jeanne moved to Clark, SD where he became the Elementary School Principal there until 2007.

During the time he was Principal in Paynesville, he became a member of the Paynesville Ambulance Corps and later became the director for 23 years. He also served in various positions with the Minnesota Elementary Schools Principal’s Association. Gary and Jeanne owned and operated Victorian Touch Limousine service from 1989-1996 and enjoyed adding their personal touches to make sure everyone had a grand experience while being chauffeured around in a limousine. Gary was also a member of the St. Louis Parish Knights of Columbus #3820.

In 2007, Gary and Jeanne became seasonal campers in the summer months and Surprise AZ residents during the winter months. They enjoyed that life until 2017 when they retired from the camping life and Arizona living, and became residents of St Cloud, MN. They have been St Cloud residents since that time.

At an early age, Gary became attracted to cars and trucks. He took great pride in working on vehicles and rebuilt over thirty 1986-1988 Mercury Cougars. His interest in trucks found him working as a relief driver for over 24 years for Buddy Beier, Vic Keller, and Mike Keller in Paynesville. Later on, Gary drove mail truck and hauled bottled water for Randy Orbeck, who was a former student at Paynesville Schools. Gary retired from trucking in 2022.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; five daughters, Kimberly (Jon) Berkley of Rogers, MN; Wendi Stang of Albertville, MN; Mary (Nick) Lieser of St. Cloud, MN; Jennifer (David) Cox of Minneapolis; Jodi (Mark) Wilson of Mitchell, SD; and Tom (Kim) Krupke of Kimball, MN. He is also survived by grandchildren Trevor (Laura) Berkley, Jenna (Ryan) Luft, Tifani (Dustin) Schmaltz, Shaun (Tarah) Stang, Alex (Haley Korth) Lieser, Hanna (Cole) Gordon, Jacob (Cathleen Ly) Lieser, Christopher Cox, Daniel Cox, Brady Wilson, Colin Wilson, Laura (Nick) Carroll, Michael Krupke, Andrew (Jacey) Krupke, Katelyn (Luke) Bollant, Cody (Abbie) Czeck, and 17 great-grandchildren, with 4 more great-grandchildren due this year. Gary is also survived by his brother, D. Greg (Phyllis) Heineman of Sioux Falls, SD, and sister and brother-in-law, Kaye (Jon) Smith of Alexandria SD.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Dorothy, sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Robert) Buehner, and two great-granddaughters, Callie Joy Krupke, and Emerson Lee Luft.

A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Benedictine Assumption Home, especially Doris and Melany, and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.