January 21, 1934 – June 18, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

The world lost a compassionate Caregiver, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Friend, when Gwendolyn Eleanor Przybilla, age 92 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, June 23rd also at Daniel Funeral Home from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

St. John Cantius Parish Prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Gwen was born in St. Cloud, MN to Arthur John Wampach and Anna Marie (Hackmann) Wampach on January 21, 1934. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School where she met many of her lifelong friends. A highlight of her grade school years was when she advanced to the State Spelling Bee. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class at Cathedral High School in 1952. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1955. This began her lifelong passion for caregiving and nursing that she would continue throughout her lifetime.

She married Claude Przybilla on August 30, 1958 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta, MN. Claude and Gwen lived and raised their family of 4 children in St. Cloud. Both were long-time employees of the St. Cloud Hospital. After retirement, Gwen joined the Parish Nursing Program in St. Cloud. She served as Parish Nurse for the church of St. John Cantius. Gwen was an active volunteer in many other organizations: She was an officer and President of the St. Cloud School of Nursing Alumni Association, she volunteered for the local Red Cross Blood Drives, she served on the AmeriCorps Seniors R.S.V.P. Advisory Council Board of Directors, she was a Communion Minister for the St. Cloud Hospital Spiritual Care Team, and volunteered for the St. Cloud Cancer Society.

She was a member and past officer in the Daughters of Isabella Stella Maris Circle #558. She also was active in the group who organized the Class Reunions for her CHS Class of 1952.

Gwen was and avid gardener and enjoyed “digging in the dirt.” She also enjoyed bargain hunting and Target was one of her favorite places to go1

But her greatest joy in life came from taking care of both immediate and extended members of her family. She was a proud Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and enjoyed buying presents for all occasions. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas and the 4th of July. In addition to her human family members, Gwen loved and cared for all the sweet dogs and grand-dogs that were in her life through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Claude (in 1993). In addition she was preceded in death by; two sisters, Shirley Wampach, and Jackie and her husband Roger Tomczik; one brother Lloyd “Bud” Wampach and his wife Sally and brother-in-law, Cleon “Sam” Hennen; and nephew, Jeff Wampach and niece, LeeAnn Nelson.

She is survived by; two daughters, Andrea (Mark) Olson and Jane (Jeff Kellner) Przybilla; two sons, Steven Przybilla and Paul (Lisa) Przybilla. 4 Grandchildren: Amanda (Jesse) Weber, Michael (Zach Warfel) Olson, Nicholas Przybilla, and Alex Przybilla. 3 Great-Grandchildren: Jameson, Addison, and Jett Weber. One sister, Beverly Hennen; special friend of the family, Chris Perrier; many beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends, and the remaining members of her Girl Scout Troup.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Nursing Alumni Association’s scholarship program, the Poor Clare Sisters, or a charity of your choice.

Gwen’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the loving, personal care given to her by the Staff of Cherrywood Advanced Living South, the wonderful care team at Good Shephard Lutheran Home and the dedicated staff of St. Croix Hospice, who all made such a difference in Gwen’s life during her final years!