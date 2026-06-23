July 16, 1930 - June 21, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Jane C. Schnabel, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community is St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church. Burial of the urn will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Janet Catherine (Ries) Schnabel was born July 16, 1930 in Pocahontas, IA to Sebastian and Amelia Ries. She attended the College of St. Catherine where she obtained her 4-year degree as a Registered Nurse. Janet married Eugene Schnabel on June 2, 1952 and they lived in Hopkins, MN for the first years of their marriage. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1968, where she resumed her nursing career, a profession which she practiced (focusing on cardiology and oncology) until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. In addition to her work as a nurse, Janet was a regular volunteer for a number of organizations both in the church and the wider community. Her generous and loving spirit was noteworthy to all who met her, and she was incredibly accepting of people, opening her heart and her home to many in need of a warm meal and welcoming company. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, never shy to sit on the floor and play with the grandkids, whether dressed in an elegant skirt or casual jeans. She was a talented needleworker and loved to travel both domestically and internationally. She especially loved the North Shore of Lake Superior, with its loons and rugged shorelines as well as the Northeastern U.S. (Vermont in particular) with its covered bridges and beautiful fall colors. Janet’s sense of humor will also be deeply missed, and her readiness to smile and laugh with those around her.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Gerald Schnabel and Linda Nistler-Schnabel of St. Cloud, Paul and LaVone Schnabel of St. Cloud, Mark Schnabel and Alyce Dawson of Springfield, VA and John and Annette Schnabel of Champlin; sister, Claire Amelia of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren, Kantodeia Caeli, Kendra, Amanda, Jacob,(Anastacia), Isaac, (Savanna Abersoll), Jennifer and Matt (Smith), Cristen and Christopher (Dilks), Dawson, Sydney, Michael, (Emily), Andrew, (Kelsey), Thomas,(Bridget), Katherine; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lucy, Molly, Miles, Owen, and Dominic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, and siblings Father Donald Ries, Father Richard Ries, Mary Ann (Young) and William Ries.

We would like to thank the staff of the St Benedicts Senior Community for their ten years of love and support.