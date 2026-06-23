Died June 20, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, for Virgil H. Schleper, age 81, of St. Martin, who passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at his home. Reverend Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Virgil was born on February 15, 1945, in Paynesville, to Albert and Helen (Hemmesch) Schleper. He served honorably in the United States Army. Virgil married Patricia Revermann on January 8, 1972 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Virgil lived and farmed the majority of his life in the St. Martin area. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church.

Virgil enjoyed working with draft horses and two-cylinder tractors. He treasured the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Dale (Ann) of Melrose, Lori (Chris) Peters of St. Martin, Vicki Schleper (Ryan Burg) of Freeport, Robert (Susan) of Albany, Brenda (Kurt) Tschida of New Munich, Albert (Jennifer) of St. Martin, Amy Engelmeyer (Tom Koralewski) of Freeport; 24 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Herman (Terri Hennen), Eugene, Mark (Gretchen), Tom (Ruth) and Roy (Jeannie); and sisters, Betty Hansen and Marie (Bob) Zimmer; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Al and Dorien Revermann; wife, Patricia in 2002; grandson, Burke Engelmeyer, 2018; sister, Judy Vogt; brothers-in-law, Melvin, Dick and Kenny.

A Special Thank You to the St. Martin First Responders for all their help during a difficult time.