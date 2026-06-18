December 15, 1944 – June 16, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Diane Chirhart (Drong), 81, of the Sartell–St. Cloud area, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced when arrangements have been finalized.

Born and raised in Little Falls, Minnesota, Diane later lived in Florida for many years before returning to central Minnesota. Born with a passion for life, Diane enjoyed a long and dedicated career in banking. Outside of work, she found her greatest joy in fishing and spending quiet hours crocheting and knitting beautiful creations for family and friends. She loved to cook and enjoyed eating out at Bonanza, Perkins, and Red Lobster (or anywhere that had rock shrimp!) In her younger years she drove a 750 Yamaha motorcycle and owned a ’69 Cutlass convertible that is still in the family, she adored that car! Her kindness, warmth, and generous spirit touched the lives of many.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rebischke; her beloved daughter, Deborah; and a grandchild Robert.

She leaves behind a lasting legacy through her children, Sandra of Deltona, FL and Michael of St. Cloud, MN; her cherished grandchildren; Cory (Lisa) Zierden, Kayla (Casey) Allar, Russell (Carla) Van Schaick, Kelsey (Michael) Struzyk, Cassandra Capps (Calvin Luitjens), and Jada Chirhart. Seven beloved great-grandchildren, with one precious great-grandchild; Paislee Gem on the way (Cassandra) whose arrival announcement for December 2026 brought her great joy and excitement; and all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.