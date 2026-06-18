October 5, 1941 – June 16, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, for Joyce D. Mackedanz, age 84, of Paynesville, who passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Koronis Place in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church in Roscoe.

Joyce was born on October 5, 1941 in Arctander Township, to Melvin and Doris (Nybakke) Mithaugen. She graduated from Brooten High School and attended St. Cloud Beauty College. Joyce married LeRoy Mackedanz on October 7, 1961, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Catholic Christian Women (CCW) and the Paynesville Legion Auxiliary.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother & homemaker. In addition to raising her family, she enjoyed gardening & canning. Joyce also worked on the family farm until she and LeRoy moved off the farm in 1988. She later worked for many years as a cashier at grocery stores in Paynesville and Pine River. Joyce cherished time with her family and especially enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble, diamond art, bingo and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Roxann (Dick) Knisley of Paynesville, David (Neva) of Watertown, Dennis (Teri) of North Shore, Keith (Ann) of Fridley and Barb (Scott) Peterson of Floodwood; 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy in 2011; granddaughter, Rachel Knisley in 1991; her parents, and brother & sister-in-law, Harold and Jeannie.