September 6, 1939 – May 20, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Lew W. Storkamp, age 86, of Paynesville. Lew passed away peacefully at home on May 20, with family at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church. A rosary will be led by the St. Louis Knights of Columbus at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Lew was born September 6, 1939, in St. Cloud, MN to Cyril and Elynor (St. Arnold) Storkamp. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1957 and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Gamble’s in Minneapolis for 17 years before returning to Paynesville to work for the Paynesville School District 741 where he served two terms on the School Board. After retirement, he drove the Special Education school bus for many years.

Lew was a member of the St. Louis Parish, Paynesville American Legion Post 271, St Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820 and the MN Deer Hunters Association.

Lew enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife, hunting, fishing, woodworking, taking trips with Helen and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching sports, flower gardening, jigsaw puzzles, Cadillac cars and his pet cats and pigeons.

Left to cherish his memory is wife of 42 years Helen and their blended family which include: 6 children Perry (Stacy), Kelly (Darla), Gina (Brandon), Utley (Patty), Kelly (Bruce) and Andria (Dan); 17 grandchildren; one great grandson; sister-in-law Judy and three nephews.

Preceding Lew in death were his parents, brother Lyn and grandchildren Gavin and Jenny.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.