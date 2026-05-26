July 17, 1941 – May 23, 2026

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James R. Lehnen, age 84, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at The Gardens at Foley. A Celebration of James’ Life will be held at a later date.

James Roman Lehnen was born on July 17, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Isadore and Esther (Wolters) Lehnen. He graduated high school in 1959, from Tech High School. After graduation, Jim was in the Army Reserves for a short period of time. He married Eileen Zipp in 1963, they had four children together. Mary Lou Meyers and Jim were together for over 30 years; he was the love of her life. Jim enjoyed truck driving, he worked for many places. He enjoyed Father’s Day camping trips with his family in their younger years. He retired at the age of 75, from Amcon Block. Jim would meet his friends at the Copper Lantern for breakfast on the weekday mornings. He loved his Friday nights at the East Side VFW for karaoke. Jim enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and going to auctions.

James is survived by his children, Pamela Dahl, Nancy Lehnen, Timothy and partner, Carrie Turner, Jason (Jenna) Lehnen; life partner, Mary Lou Meyers; siblings, Jean (Joe Sr.) Harren, Floyd (Beverly) Lehnen, Judy (Robert) Fandel; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many more relatives and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Tom Lehnen, Wanda Christensen and Barabara Flath.