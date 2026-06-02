March 24, 1952 – May 29, 2026

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Nancy Catherine (Luckeroth) Halupczok, age 74, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on May 29, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, and friend whose kindness and compassion touched countless lives.

Nancy was born on March 24th, 1952, to Laverne “Lucky” and Bernetta “Betty” (Kolb) Luckeroth. She lived in a one-bedroom home with her parents and sister until she was 19, when they moved into a bigger home on 32nd Avenue in St. Cloud. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970 and then went to St. Cloud School of Nursing and earned her pin and cap in 1973. She married the love of her life, Ray Halupczok, on July 21st, 1973. Together they began their married life in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, before eventually settling in St. Cloud, where they built a home, raised a family, and shared more than 52 years of love and partnership.

Nancy, after earning her nursing diploma from St. Cloud School of Nursing, worked at Hopkins Nursing Home from 1973 to 1980, when she moved back to St. Cloud. At that time, she worked part-time at Country Manor until she dedicated most of her career to caring for veterans at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, working in the Geriatric Psych Unit until she retired. She was deeply respected and admired by her coworkers and the patients she served. Her compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to others left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Family was at the center of Nancy’s life. She and Ray spent countless hours together enjoying life’s simple moments and creating memories with those they loved. Nancy enjoyed playing BINGO, gabbing on the phone, shopping, caring for flowers, and spending cherished time with her friends. Her six grandchildren were her greatest joy, and she cherished every opportunity to be part of their lives. Whether attending events, sharing stories, or simply spending time together, Nancy treasured every moment with them.

Though our hearts are broken by her loss, we are grateful for the memories she leaves behind. Nancy will be remembered for her caring heart, her dedication to helping others, her quiet strength, and the unconditional love she gave so freely. While her absence leaves a void that can never be filled, her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, coworkers, patients, and all whose lives she touched.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Raymond “Ray” Halupczok; her children, Catherine (“Katie”) and Ryan Neuman, and Scott and Tessa (Manderfeld) Halupczok; her grandchildren, Tanner, Kylee, Emma, Colton, Landon, and Ava; her sister, Carol Johnson, niece, Chrissy and Billy Nihart, nephew, Nick and Jess Johnson and all of their children; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Bernetta “Betty” Luckeroth, her uncle Vernon “Sonny” Kolb, and her brother-in-law, Mark Johnson.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the funeral service.

A special thank you to CentraCare Palliative and Hospice Care for all the love and support during this difficult time.