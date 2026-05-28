Mary Stroh, 97, St. Cloud

July 8, 1928 – May 26, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. CST on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Stroh, 97, of St. Cloud, MN.

Mary passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Dickinson, ND at a later date.

Services will be livestreamed in cooperation of Daniel Funeral Home and Ladbury Funeral Services in Dickinson, ND.

Mary Schwindt was born July 8, 1928, in Dunn County, North Dakota, to Andrew and Katie (Heiser) Schwindt. She was raised and educated in the Manning area. On November 25, 1946, she married Dan Stroh in Killdeer, North Dakota. Together they raised one son, Fred.

Mary worked at the Dunn County Courthouse, where she wore many hats throughout her career. She retired after 53 years of dedicated service and would often proudly say she never called in sick during that time.

Deeply rooted in her Catholic faith, Mary lived a life grounded in devotion to her family, hard work, and quiet generosity. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed cross-stitching, playing cards, especially Bridge and pinochle, and spending time with family. After moving to St. Cloud in December 2025 to be closer to family, she enjoyed many card games with loved ones. Mary and Fred often played two-handed pinochle, while visits with her granddaughter Jaci frequently included games of cribbage. Mary was always lucky and somehow seemed able to count everyone’s hand before the cards were even laid down. She was quick-witted and sassy right up to the very end.

Mary was especially proud to be part of a five-generation family.

She is survived by her son, Fred (Ruth) Stroh of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Jaci (Mark) Olson of Holdingford, MN; great-grandchildren, Jaryn (Casey) Schlosser of Baldwin, ND, and Griffin Olson of Flagstaff, AZ; and great-great-grandson, William Schlosser. She is also survived by her sisters, Caroline Dillinger of Dickinson, ND, Delores (Gene) Glaser of Dickinson, ND, and Jeannette (Dick) Stradinger of Rapid City, SD; sisters-in-law, Caroline Kuntz and Clem Stroh both of Dickinson, ND; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dan Stroh, on May 29, 1982; her parents, Andrew Schwindt and Katie Chadwick; sisters, Julia Gunwall of Manning ND, Eleanor Murphy of Dickinson ND, Betty Kuntz of Dickinson ND; and brothers-in-law, Bill Murphy, Mike Dillinger, Leo Kuntz, and John Gunwall.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the staffs at Cherrywood, St. Croix Hospice and Edgewood Hawks Point in Dickinson, ND.