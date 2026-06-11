July 15, 1953 - June 6, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Anna L. Schultz, 72, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Sauk Rapids, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 am. There will be a visitation one hour prior the service. Father Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish Cemetery following Mass.

Anna Lorraine Schultz was born to Michael and LaVera (Athmann) Schramel on July 15, 1953, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1971. Anna continued her education at the St. Cloud Vocational College. She worked for Electrolux from 1972 until she retired. Anna married Larry Schultz on August 12, 1972. They settled together in St. Cloud, where Heather and Corey were born.

Anna enjoyed gardening, shopping and going to the casino, but most of all, she loved being with family.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Schultz (Eric Haffner); siblings Karen Winter, Eugene Schramel, Margaret Gohman, Marion Schramel, Michael (Jill) Schramel; and many relatives and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Schultz; her son, Corey; her parents, Michael and LaVera; siblings, Kenneth (Butch) Schramel and Elizabeth Schramel; Brother- in- laws, Norbert Winter and Mike Gohman.

A special Thank You to the nurses at the St. Cloud Hospital for the care of Anna.