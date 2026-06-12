July 13, 1928 – June 9, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Requiem High Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2026 at St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Dorothea H. Ulrich, age 97, of St. Cloud who passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Reverend Father Alessio will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. A small reception will be held after the burial back at the Church.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Dorothea was born on July 13, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to John and Helena (Rodenfels) Ulrich. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1946. Dorothea then attended Mount St. Joseph College and Mount Carmel Hospital School of Nursing. Dorothea was sacristan and bookstore manager for many years. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church and the Third Order of the Society of St. Pius X (1991).

She enjoyed serving her parish community through her duties as sacristan and bookstore manager. She also enjoyed music and occasionally played the piano and organ.

Dorothea is survived by friends and her church community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helena; Uncle Frank Driscoll; Aunt Gertrude (Rodenfels) Driscoll; and cousins, Fr. James Driscoll, O.P.; and Thomas Driscoll (WWII).

A special thank you to those, who for many months, cared for Dorothea in her home.