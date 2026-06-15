July 4, 1957 - June 11, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Cynthia A. “Cindy” Bluhm, age 68, of Clearwater. Cindy passed away at her home suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Pastor Carol Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Cindy was born in Minneapolis to Kenneth and Marlyce (Wegener) Stainbrook. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathe

dral High School and St Cloud Vo-Tech. Cindy married Gregory Bluhm on September 15, 1984. Cindy worked 39+ years for Stearns County Human Services as a Systems Specialist. She was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church.

Cindy enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers around the yard, watching the birds, spending time with her grandsons, and numerous family trips. She also loved watching Heartland and Hallmark movies.

She is survived by her husband, Greg of Clearwater; children, Adam of Sartell and Alicia (AJ) of Sartell; grandchildren, Liam and Blake; siblings, Scott (Renotta) Stainbrook, Shelly (Patrick) Flynn and Bruce (Shiela) Stainbrook; and extended family and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.