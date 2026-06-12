July 27, 1976 – June 10, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Melissa Skuza, age 49, of Waite Park, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. A memorial service will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 11:00am. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Melissa was born on July 27th, 1976 in St. Cloud where she grew up and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School followed by St. Cloud Technical College. Throughout her career, she worked in office administration.

Melissa was known for her warm spirit and the joy she found in life’s simple pleasures. She loved spending time playing bingo, searching for treasures at garage sales, and sharing laughs and memories with those around her.

Melissa touched the lives of many through her kindness, friendship, and caring nature. She will be remembered for the happiness she brought to family and friends and for her ability to find joy in everyday moments.

Melissa’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

She was survived by her significant other Curtis Brame of Waite Park, parents Debbie and Ronald Mockenhaupt of Nisswa, sisters Abby Lachmansingh and Kayla Sweeter, and brother Ryan Mockenhaupt, and Grandmother Agnes Mockenhaupt, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Melissa was preceded in death by grandparents James and Lorraine Skuza and Leo Mockenhaupt.