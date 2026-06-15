February 4, 1961 – June 11, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN for Nancee Elizabeth Kremers, age 65 of Cold Spring, MN.

She was called Home to Heaven surrounded by her family, while receiving last rites at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph with Parish Prayers at 4:00 P.M.

Visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday morning at Heritage Hall.

Nancee was born on February 4, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Eugene and Mikell (Evans) VanderHeyden. As a young girl she moved with her family to St. Joseph, MN where she attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and later Apollo High School, but eventually graduated from ROCORI High School in Cold Spring.

She was married to Kevin Kremers on January 20, 1978 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. This marriage was blessed with three daughters. While raising her three children, she operated in home daycare for near-by families and neighbors.

She later worked at Wheel Chairs Plus in St. Cloud, CentraCare in Long Prairie and Teals in Cold Spring.

Nancee’s greatest joy was her family, and she treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed holidays, time at the lake, attending grandchildren’s events, crafting, and loved working her flower gardens.

Her faith and her church were very important to her. In her later years, she and her dog, Faith, were inseparable. She looked forward to her Van Clan Taco Tuesdays and her Saturday night trips to BoDiddley’s after church. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she was a lector.

She also participated with an organization called “Beginning Endeavors” of Central Minnesota, where she served as a facilitator.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mikell in 2019.

She is survived by; her three daughters, Jessica (Shawn) Olson, Nicole (Matt) Hennen, and Casandra Kremers; ten grandchildren, Alexis (Luke), Arin (Blake), Olivia, Abigail, Madeline, Dylan, Anna, James, Isaac, and Davis; four great grandchildren, William, Wendell, Leo, and Noa Grace; her father Eugene VanderHeyden; eight brothers and sisters, Lynette (Randy) Steinhaus, Jodi Peschl, Greg (Kristin) VanderHeyden, Peter (Amy) VanderHeyden, Paul VanderHeyden, Bruce VanderHeyden, Leslie (Mike) Matanich, and Patrick (Melissa) VanderHeyden; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She also leaves behind her special side-kick, Faith, her dog.