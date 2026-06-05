October 6, 1939 - June 4, 2026

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A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph for Dennis A. Danzl, age 86, of Bowlus.

Denny passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at his home after a brief illness.

Denny was born on October 6, 1949 to Willard and Rose (Qunicy) Danzl in Collegeville, Minnesota. He honorably served his country in the United States Army while stationed in Korea for three years. He was married to Kay Stotko on June 20, 1963 at St.Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They were married for 63 years. Denny was a barber in St. Joseph until his retirement in 2014 after 45 years of service. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; three children, Brian (Jodi) of Northwood, ND, Steven (Lisa) of Melrose, Lisa (Brian) of Avon; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Schneider of Eagen; brothers, Jerry (Judy) of St. Cloud, and Richard (Ruth Ann) of Republic, MO and his step siblings.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Bev Danzl, brother-in-law, Dave Schleicher; nephew, Craig Danzl; brother-in-law, Jerry Stotko; sister-in-law, Marilyn Morretti.