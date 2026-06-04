March 23, 1951 – June 3, 2026

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Ilene E. Schroeder, 75, of St. Joseph, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 3, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home, St. Cloud. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:00am. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. A visitation will be held at Heritage Hall on Monday, June 15, 2026. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery (New) following Mass.

Ilene Elizabeth Schroeder was born to Edwin and Arlene (Philippi) Utsch on March 23, 1951, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Rocori High School in 1969. She met the love of her life, John Schroeder, in grade school. They were married on September 6, 1969, at St. James Catholic Church, Jacob’s Prairie. They settled together in St. Joseph, where John was born and raised. They were blessed to have had four children together. She worked for Fingerhut, Loso’s General Store, and Kay’s Kitchen throughout her life. She retired in 2013.

Ilene was one of a kind, sociable, and caring. She enjoyed cooking and baking, making sure everyone was fully fed…and then some more! Ilene loved holidays, crafting with her friends, going to the casino, cruising and traveling with friends, but most of all, she loved being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

She is survived by the love of her life, John Schroeder; children, Craig (Linda Linn) Schroeder, Christi (Cory) Clayton, Kari (Jason) Weisser, Michelle (Justin) Beehler; 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene (Tom) Fuchs, Gary (Linda) Utsch, Larry (Leisa) Utsch, Terry (Deb) Utsch, Jody Searcy (John Welker), Janelle (Tim) Kunkel; brother-in-law, Sylvester Krueger; sister-in-law, Marge Schroeder; and many other relatives and friends.

Ilene was preceded by her parents; father-in-law, Joseph Schroeder; mother-in-law, Margaret Schroeder; brother-in-law, Wilfred “Sam” Schroeder, Donald Schroeder, Richard Schroeder; sister-in-law, Verna Schroeder, Elaine Krueger, Lucille Schroeder.