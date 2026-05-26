September 2, 1932 – May 21, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Colleen A. Rawlings-Bernick passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Woodcrest Memory Care in St. Joseph, MN.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date. Burial of the urn will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pearl Lake.

Colleen was born on September 2, 1932 to Harry and Mathilda (Ohmann) Burns in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was one of seven children.

Colleen attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School and The College of St. Benedict where she met Richard Rawlings. They married on May 2, 1951. Together, they had seven children. Richard died on September 21, 1997.

Colleen was married to Roy Bernick on June 14, 2000. They were married for 24 years until his passing on February 14, 2025.

Colleen was a faith-filled, funny, pleasant woman who loved her family and God. She enjoyed playing cribbage, traveling, fishing and spending time with the “blueberry girls”. She was involved in many activities at Woodcrest and especially loved BINGO.

She is survived by her seven children, Michael (Colleen), Terry Rawlings, David (Diana), Kristi (Peter) Spaniol, Amy (Joseph) Maiers, Jenny (Michael) Giambruno, and Sandy (Bill) Clark; 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Wenner and Kathleen Tompkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terry, John and Michael Burns; sister, Margaret Lytle and great granddaughter, Ivy Mae.

A special thank you to the staff of Woodcrest of St. Joseph for their loving and compassionate care of Colleen.