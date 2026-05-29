October 27, 1930 – May 26, 2026

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Eileen M. Sand, age 95, of Avon, passed away peacefully at her home of 71 years on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. She was born on October 27, 1930 to Frank and Anna (Vornbrook) Roering in New Munich, Minnesota, the second youngest of nine. At age 19, she started working in the Linen Department at the St. Cloud Hospital and was there for six years. She would meet her future husband, Werner P. “Vern” Sand at the New Munich Ballroom in October of 1953. They united in marriage on August 24, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. From their union, six children were born; Mark, Roger, Keith, Cheryl, Brenda and Amy. Eileen was a homemaker for her entire married life and also worked for Human Life International for 12 years from her home. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

Eileen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was famously known for her baking skills, especially her homemade apple pies, bread, cookies and coleslaw. Eileen also enjoyed sewing often making her children’s Sunday and holiday dresses and coats. More recently, she enjoyed making pot holders and giving them away. She was a devout Traditional Catholic, an avid baseball and Minnesota Twins fan. She will be best remembered for her incredible sense of humor and for boasting about her shared birthday with Teddy Roosevelt.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Brenda) of Avon, Roger of Avon, Keith (Joan) of Avon, Cheryl (Steven) Bloch of St. Cloud, Brenda (Clarence) Kelley of Nashville, TN and Amy (Mitchell) Tongen of Waite Park; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn Overman and Nellie Borgerding.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Vern; siblings, Leona (Jack) Dufner, Catherine (Ben) Geise, Verena (John) Koopmeiners, Winnifred (Ed) Koopmeiners, Ervin (Rosella) Roering, Alfred (Mary Ann) Roering and brothers-in-law, Joseph Overman, Jr. and Art Borgerding.

A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell (931 5th Ave N., Sartell, MN 56377). The Reverend Father Adam Craig will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1,2026 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Church.