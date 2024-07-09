Gerald E. “Jerry” Linn, 94, Paynesville

December 27, 1929 - July 6, 2024

Gerald Edward “Jerry” Linn, age 94, of Paynesville, MN passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Hilltop Health Care Center, Watkins, MN.

Jerry was born December 27, 1929 in rural Watkins, MN to Peter and Theresia (Loch) Linn. He attended rural school in Watkins and graduated from Eden Valley High School. Jerry married Dolores Huberty on January 2, 1958 in Watkins, MN and moved to Paynesville, MN where they raised their five children.

Jerry honorably served in the United States Army and Reserves, worked for the railroad, and enjoyed a 38-year career with the United States Postal Service. Come rain, shine, or snow the mail was delivered on Rural Route 3. He was also a member of the Paynesville American Legion #271, the Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Order of Foresters.

Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed both sunfishing in the summer and spearing from his purple fish house in the winter. He also was a fantastic gardener (although we could have done without the rutabagas), loved golfing, bowling, hunting, woodworking, playing cards, and spending time at their cabin in Park Rapids, MN.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 66 years; four children, Kevin (Kris) Linn of Tacoma, WA, Kenneth (Lisa) Linn of Baxter, MN, Michael (Karen) Linn of St. Paul, MN and Lori (Louis) Kirscht of Elk River, MN; along with six grandchildren, Eric, Zachary, Emily (Isaac), Samuel, Enya and Nicholas; one great grandchild, Reece; and one brother, James Linn of Eden Valley, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Theresia; sisters, Bernice Zieglmeier and Dolores Bahe; daughter, Lois Murphy and son-in-law, Timothy Murphy.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice and the Hilltop Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Jerry.