Norma Jean (Larson) Cihlar, 86, St. Cloud

February 26, 1938 - July 4, 2024

Visitation will be held at one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Funeral arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Norma Jean (Larson) Cihlar was born Feb 26, 1938, the daughter of Johnnie and Jeanette (Sunberg) Larson. The 4th of 6 children in Lake Mary Township, Douglas County, Minnesota.

Jean attended grade school at District #20 Holmes City, Minnesota. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School in 1956.

In 1957 she married Mervin Cihlar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria, Minnesota. They started their family in 1959. They raised their four children in different areas of the U.S. due to her husband’s JCPenney career. They lived in Brainerd, Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, Crown Point, Indiana, Palatine, Illinois, Miami, Florida and Lansing, Michigan. While in Lansing, she worked for Dayton Hudson for seven years.

In 1986, they moved back to St. Cloud, Minnesota. Jean enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. She also enjoyed reading, crafting, bowling, embroidery, and knitting in her spare time.

Jean enjoyed the 15 years wintering in Destin, Florida and loved spending time at the lake cabin on Lake Moses with family, relaxing and fishing.

Jean is survived by her husband, Mervin of 67 years; son, Mark (Shannon) of Alexandria; daughters, Michelle (Rob) Blackshaw of Grand Ledge, MI and Melissa (Marvin) Beutz of Foley; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandsons; brothers, Royce and Ron (Connie) Larson; sister, Arlene VanDenBoom; and nieces and nephews;

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael; parents; brothers, James and Gary Larson; in-laws, Dorothy Larson, Lucille and Wendell Arndt.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Norma.