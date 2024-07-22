Marjorie D. Krinke, 83, Garrison

April 11, 1941 - July 17, 2024

attachment-Marjorie Krinke loading...

Marjorie Diane Krinke, affectionately known as Marge, passed away suddenly from surgery complications in St. Cloud MN on July 17, 2024.

She was born to Vivian Jaderston (nee Early) and George Jaderston on April 11, 1941. She is preceeded in death by her beloved parents.

Marge had a very interesting life. She was born in St Paul, attended Bethel College before transferring to Tabor College in the State of Kansas, and getting a degree in 1964 in teaching.

She met and married the love of her life and lifetime partner Laurence (better known as Larry) Krinke on August 1, 1964. She taught school for a time in Kansas before moving to Michigan where she worked in the banking industry for a number of years.

As their family grew, it became important to them to move back to their roots in Minnesota. Upon returning, they worked for Vivian and George at their service station on the Midway in St. Paul. It was then they decided to venture out on their own and bought their own two bay garage and carwash in New Brighton MN. That two bay garage was later revamped to become one of the first true convenience stores in the Twin Cities. They were a well established, well loved, and well known business there amongst the local neighborhoods and amongst the college crowds of Northwestern and Bethel. She and Larry worked side by side providing for their three children. Each child in their own time, worked side by side with them until other life paths were chosen.

After a time, and new EPA standards, it was time to move on. They sold their home in the cities and moved to Platte Lake and bought a bookstore in Little Falls MN. That quickly became Marge’s passion and she became the sole proprietor. She worked until she was 82, driving many miles back and forth six days a week no matter the weather. She finally decided toclose at the end of August 2023. There are many stories of people she helped, people she befriended, people she lovedand that loved her.

At the top of her passions was her family. She and Larry have three children: Pamela (Gerald) Thorp, Tamara Brown, Kevin (Ashley) Krinke. She also enjoyed her grandchildren: Brandon (Chelsea) Hunziker, Sarah Ellies, Hailey Brown, Sean Krinke and Emmalie Boekley. She had two step-grandchildren, Daniel Thorp and Amy (Nathan) Wagner. Needless to say she loved her great grand children as well. She has been an endless cheerleader and a never-ending presence in each of her children, grandchildren and great-grand children’s lives.

Other passions in her life were waterskiing, reading, reading, reading, toasty blankets and her dogs and oh – we won’t forget James Garner! She lived for the days she could be outside sitting on their fabulous deck or puttering around on the water in their pontoon. In her younger days you might see her on one ski (which she did until she was about 75), or soaking in an exhilarating ride on their speedboat.

Marge is also survived by her siblings Carole Jaderston,

George (Beverly) Jaderston, Kathleen Rothstein, and Steven (Jane) Jaderston.

Marge was a great force in life, and she will be deeply missed but never forgotten. WE LOVE YOU.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization she believed in:

https://www.mntc.org/donate-church/ Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.