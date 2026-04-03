December 18, 1948 – March 31, 2026

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Donald “Don” E. Stocker, age 77, passed away on March 31, 2026, peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital surround by his family.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Interment will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m.at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Following the interment, there will be a gathering with food and drinks at the Moose Lodge 1400 in Waite Park, MN, where family and friends are invited to come together, share stories, and remember Don in their own way.

Don was born on December 18, 1948, in St. Cloud to Edwin and Bernadette (Saatzer) Stocker. He graduated from Technical High School and obtained a forestry certificate from North Central Experimental in Grand Rapids. Don proudly served his country in the Vietnam War from 1968 – 1970. He married Susan Hedlund on September 5, 1970, in St. Cloud; and worked in the meat industry his entire life, most recently at MN Gold Meats and Wholesale until his retirement in 2013. Don was a member of the American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park for 55 years, and a member of the Moose Lodge 1400.

Don enjoyed spending time at their condo they had on Mille Lacs Lake for many years, relaxing outside in the sun on their deck, road trips with Sue, playing cards and trying his luck on pull tabs.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan, children, Stacy (friend Carrie Meyer), Jesse (Janelle) and grandchildren, Peyton and Cole; sister Diane Mace, and brothers Gary and Allen Stocker.

He is preceded in death by his parents.