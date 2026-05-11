January 27, 1960 – May 7, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sandra R. Eikmeier, age 66, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof and Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rockville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Sandi started life on January 27, 1960 at the naval base in Seattle WA, where her dad was stationed at the time. Her dad was Angelo Sobieck from Opole, MN and her mother was Genevieve Angulski from St. Anna, MN. During her dad’s navy years, Sandi and her family lived in Seattle and the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. After the navy, they lived in Royalton, MN and Foley, MN. After her dad’s death in 1972, they moved to the Westwood area of St. Cloud.

Her maternal grandparents owned the Pelican Lake Resort outside St. Anna, where Sandi preferred to spend her summer days running with her cousins and helping care for her Grampa Vince. She remembered violent thunderstorms, at the lake, when her Gramma Sophia would wake her from a deep sleep to pray and burn palms.

Her school years were in Foley’s St. John’s Elementary, Foley High School, Apollo High School in St. Cloud and St. Cloud Vocational (now St. Cloud Technical College), where she learned her secretarial and bookkeeping skills. Some classes were taught by her future mother-in-law, Patricia Eikmeier (one of Pat’s more difficult students, BTW).

She started her working years early, starting at the School District 742 office during her junior and senior years at Apollo. After Vocational School, she had a short stint at Computer Concepts and Services, Inc. There she made many friends, who eventually became friends of her future husband, Chuck Eikmeier. She went on to many other jobs, a chiropractor in Waite Park, an irrigation company in Clear Lake, Banker Systems (now Wolters Kluwer), and, eventually, back to the School District 742 as a bookkeeper at Apollo for 16+ years. Her final jobs were at the St. Cloud Math and Science Academy as an office manager, then as a lunch facilitator at the Katherine Johnson Education Center. She loved the schools and being around kids and they loved to be around Sandi.

Sandi met Chuck Eikmeier in February, 1980, through former co-workers. She played softball for the coed team organized by CCSI, the same team Chuck was a member of. They married on June 26th, 1982 at St. John’s Cantius church in St. Cloud, MN. Their first home was Chuck’s grand-parent’s home that they purchased from Chuck’s Uncle Joe. She gave birth to two beautiful (albeit large, 11.5 and 10.75 lbs) daughters. In 1993, they move to their current home in the Rolling Ridge Estates area of St. Cloud.

Sandi enjoyed traveling. She, her sister, Linda and daughter, Shauna, joined the Volksmarching International club, with a goal of reaching all 50 states in the union. They fell a little short but were able to check off 37 states. Their other goals were to visit historical places and gravesites of dead presidents. In 2012, Sandi and Chuck, along with Chuck’s brother, Vince, and sister-in-law, Linda did a two-week tour of Canada. It was so much fun, the four promised to do another trip, this time to Alaska. It was a small miracle (and foresight by Vince’s wife, Linda) to push us to do that trip in July, 2025, little knowing it was our last chance. She was also able to squeeze in one more trip to Las Vegas with her two daughters last August.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughters, Alyssa (Corey) Sollom of Glendale, AZ, and Shauna Theis of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Rilynn, Maisie and Logan Sollom, Clara Theis and step-grandchildren, Connor and Oliver Sollom; her mother, Genevieve (Jeannie) Sobieck; sisters, Linda (Curt) Rothi, Sally (Scott) Taylor and brother, David Sobieck; aunts Lois Angulski and Marie Angulski; in-laws, Larry (Terri), Vince (Linda), Bernie (Sally), Don (Marlys), Tami Spanier, Mary Reilly and Susie (Tom) Roche; uncle, Danny Angulski; many nephews and nieces and cousins.

Sandi will be welcomed into heaven by her father, Angelo (Jelly) Sobieck; grandparents, Vince and Sophie Angulski (St. Anna) and Henry and Louise Sobieck (Opole); uncles, Edward Angulski (Coon Rapids), Chester Angulski (St. Anna); in-laws, Henry Jr. and Patricia Josephine Eikmeier (Rockville), Raymond Reilly III (Bakersfield, CA), Kenneth Spanier (St. Cloud), Patricia Ann Eikmeier (Waite Park); niece, Angela (Eikmeier) Perry (Waukesha, WI) and grand-nephew, Dominic Eikmeier.

The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Dr. Teia Wolter, PA-C at CentraCare Sauk Crossing and the doctors and nurses at the St. Cloud Hospital ICU, especially Dr. Dan, Heather and Britt as well as palliative care specialist, Katherine Hill for their kindness and guidance provided to Sandi and her family.