May 12, 1978 – May 12, 2026

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Justin Paul Oetken, 48, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2026.

Justin was born on May 12, 1978, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He spent his early childhood in Gillette, Wyoming, before moving as a teenager to Huron, South Dakota, where he graduated from Huron High School. As the oldest of four children and the first grandchild in the family, Justin was the light of many eyes from the very beginning.

As a child, Justin was endlessly curious, funny, and full of imagination. He loved his action figures and was always a good sport when his little sister and two girl cousins recruited him to perform plays and dance shows at Grandma’s house. Even then, his sense of humor and willingness to join in made him unforgettable.

Justin went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration from the University of South Dakota, where he was active in his fraternity and always welcomed family visitors during the annual D-Days homecoming celebrations. Following graduation, he worked in health administration at Avera Health in Sioux Falls.

Never one to shy away from adventure, Justin soon set off for Sydney, Australia, where he attended graduate school and learned to surf, embracing every opportunity to explore and experience the world. He earned his master’s degree in International Marketing and, in true Justin fashion, moved next to Amsterdam to work for Canon.

It was in Amsterdam that Justin met Ester, beginning a long and meaningful relationship that brought the greatest blessing of his life: his daughter, Mara.

Mara was the light of Justin’s life. He was endlessly proud to be her father and treasured every moment they spent together—whether at the playground, visiting the zoo, traveling, or simply enjoying life’s everyday adventures. In classic Justin fashion, he gave everyone nicknames, and Mara was lovingly known as “Munchkin” during her toddler years.

Justin was also a devoted and present uncle who delighted in spending time with his nieces and nephews. He brought laughter to every family gathering with his quick wit, unforgettable one-liners, and the nicknames he gave to those he loved. His humor, warmth, and playful spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Justin was fearless in navigating new places, embracing new experiences, and living life with curiosity and courage. He had a gift for making people laugh, making them feel welcomed, and creating memories that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Justin is reunited in heaven with his beloved niece, Clara.

He leaves behind his cherished daughter, Mara; his family, who loved him deeply; and countless friends and loved ones across the world who will carry his memory forward.

Though his time with us was far too short, Justin’s adventurous spirit, humor, and love will remain with us always.