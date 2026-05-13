December 25, 1944 – May 7, 2026

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Sharon Schmitt, age 81, of Avon, Minnesota, passed away on May 7th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Abbey Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

She was born on December 25, 1944, in St. Cloud to Alfred and Johanna (Renneker) Rodenwald. Sharon grew up in Albany and later made her home in Avon after marrying the love of her life, Kenneth Schmitt, on November 27, 1965—undeterred even by a blizzard.

A graduate of Albany High School, Sharon began her career at the College of St. Benedict and later devoted 30 years to St. John’s University / College of St. Benedict’s International Studies Program. She also spent several cherished years at home raising her children. Through her work, Sharon formed many lifelong friendships that she deeply treasured. A woman of strong faith and compassion, Sharon was one of the original members of the Social Justice Committee at St. John the Baptist Parish. Following her retirement, she continued giving back by volunteering at the Saint John’s Abbey Gift Shop, a role she truly enjoyed.

Sharon was the heart of her family. Her warmth, kindness, and compassion touched all who knew her. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, rejoicing in each of their lives and accomplishments. She found special enjoyment in quiet moments spent reading, baking for family and friends, and tending to her flower gardens, as well as bowling and winter trips to Boyd Lodge with dear friends. Above all, Sharon found great joy in creating a home filled with love, comfort, and unwavering support.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ken Schmitt; her children Jill (Steve)Schiffler of Albany, Carrie (Jim) Stang of Avon, and Brent (Jill) Schmitt of Avon; her grandchildren Paige (Nathan) Eggert, Tori (Cody) Stich, Bella (Alex) Greene, Sidney (Tyler) Barker, Marvin (Shana) Stang, Jordan Schiffler, Josie Schmitt, and Laney Schmitt; and her great-grandchildren Liam, Dominic, Adaline, and Camden Eggert, Kian Stich, and Rowan Greene. She is also survived by her siblings Yvonne Von Brauchitsch of Granite Bay, CA, Marlys Backes of Avon, Linda Maples of Isle, and Floyd Rodenwald of Albany, along with her beloved godchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Johanna Rodenwald; her brother, Albert Rodenwald; her brother-in-law, Dennis Von Brauchitsch; and her great-grandson, Jackson Eggert.

Though she will be deeply missed, Sharon’s love, wisdom, and gentle spirit will remain with her family, guiding them always until they meet again.