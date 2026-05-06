November 15, 1936 - April 30, 2026

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Gail Louise Trusty, age 89, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on April 30th, 2026. Born on November 15th, 1936 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Leon and Helen Breneman. Gail lived a life of warmth, quiet generosity, and devotion to the people she loved.

Gail graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1954, and that same year she married Donald Trusty on September 18th. They wasted no time in enjoying their life together, moving to Akron, Colorado, where they began building a family. In the 1960’s Gail opened her heart even further and began fostering newborns. She fell in love with the last one and adopted her youngest son, Bobby.

In 1970 Gail and Don moved the family back to the Twin Cities, where they lived until retirement. After retirement she enjoyed living in Pathfinder Village, where she spent her time birdwatching and picking blackberries, and wintered in Brownsville, Texas, where she played Mexican Train dominoes and enjoyed the Gulf Coast’s waters.

She moved to Saint Cloud in 2007 after the death of her husband, where she enjoyed doing puzzles and seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by two of her grandchildren, Donald and Jason, and her husband Donald. She leaves behind her younger brother, Miles Breneman (Carol), her four children Claudia (Wayne) Janku, Richard (Lois), David (Jennifer), and Bobby (Nancy), nine thriving grandchildren, and sixteen spirited great-grandchildren.

Gail will be fondly remembered for her love of owls, crochet, and painting.