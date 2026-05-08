March 6, 1943 - May 3, 2026

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Steven Robert Davis, age 83 passed away on Sunday May 3, 2026 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Steve was born on March 6, 1943. He is the son of Robert Markson and Lorraine Davis. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis MN. Steve went on to graduate from the University of MN where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He married Jeanne Tarasar and together they had two sons, Scott and Marc, both of which he was very proud of. They later divorced.

Steve’s love of the trucking industry started while working with his Father-in-law at Furnell & Webb in St. Paul, MN. He continued his career with Schanno Transportation in West St. Paul, MN and retiring while working for Lessors, Inc. in Eagan, MN.

He was united in marriage to Rosa Hand on August 15, 2009. They spent many happy years together. Steve enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, reading, doing sudoku puzzles, spending weekends at the cabin and time with family.

Steve is survived by his wife Rosa, His sons Scott and Marc Davis, Sisters Coleen McMaster, Leanne (Danny) Dahl and brother-in-law Ev Wright and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Rolland Davis, Lu Miller Markson, sister Karen Wright and nephew Spencer Dahl.

An outdoor gathering will be hosted by the family with special contributions from 45th Parallel Distillery. The Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at the family cabin on Lake Sylvia where Steve spent many happy years.

The event’s location address is: 16142 53rd St. NW, Annandale, MN 55302