June 12, 1947 – May 11, 2026

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Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for George R. Olson, age 78, of Waite Park and formerly of International Falls, who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026 at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

George was born on June 12, 1947 to Morris and Gladys (Dumais) Olson in International Falls, Minnesota. He grew up in International Falls and later moved to Washington state. While in Washington he worked as a logger for The Weyerhaeuser Company. In his free time he enjoyed going to church, playing BINGO and playing cards, especially Kings in the Corner and Crazy 8s.

George loved to spend time with his family and is survived by his daughter, Kelly Warrick; son, Kristopher (Christine); grandchildren (who George was extremely proud of), Joshua (Katy), Joseph, and Jordan (Trey Brown) Warrick, Brittney Zenner and Jay Olson; great-grandchildren, Zariah and Zarielle Brown; siblings, Gladys “Babe” (Dave) Suihkonen and Bill (Janice) Olson; sister-in-law, Virginia “Gingie” Olson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, George; infant granddaughter, Lillian Olson; and brother, Morris “Mike” Olson.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of George.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.