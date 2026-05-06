October 29, 1952 – May 3, 2026

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It is with the fondness of great memories that the family of Mark Keith Sakry announces his passing at the age of 73 on Sunday morning, May 3, 2026 with family by his side. Mark blessed all of our lives with kindness, compassion, and his vibrant nature. He cared deeply for his family, friends, and community. In his loving acts of service, he was a warrior for Christ and he made the world a better place.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial of the urn will be held privately with family at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to Services on Tuesday at the Church. A time of sharing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Mark was born October 29, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Maynard & Evelyn (Lemm) Sakry. He married Diane Mae Rogde on September 27, 1980 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Survivors include his loving wife Diane; daughter Dionne (Curtis) Allan; son Brent; granddaughter, Summer Allan; & grandson, Noah Allan. He is also survived by his brothers Richard (Lynn), Denny, Tom, & his sister Joan McLaughlin along with his sisters-in-law Jean & Jan Sakry, & many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife’s loving Rogde family. He was preceded in death by his brothers Dean & Phil, along with his sisters-in-law Mary Jo & Sandy Sakry & his brother-in-law Mick McLaughlin.

Mark loved his time at Cathedral High School where he was the student body president and graduated with honors in 1971. He also graduated cum laude from St. John’s University in 1978 with a BA Degree in Government and Sociology. He served as Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota from 1979-1984 and again from 1993-2018. In addition to his work at the Club, Mark served in an elected capacity as a Stearns County Commissioner for 22 years from 1989 to 2010 and prior to that as a District 742 School Board member for 3 years. Mark served as Recreation Superintendent for the City of St. Cloud from 1984-1991. In 2010 Mark was voted by his peers as one of St. Cloud’s top three most influential people.

Mark was instrumental in raising over 10 million dollars to build three new Boys & Girls Clubs in St. Cloud in less than 15 years. He was named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2010 Executive of the Year- Midwest Region, and recipient of the prestigious

Heart and Soul Award from Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2015. Mark was known in Central Minnesota for community networking and collaborative programs. He served on many local boards and committees, including serving for decades on the steering committee for Create CommUNITY, a group whose mission is to dismantle racism through systemic change.

Mark is known as the founder of Quarry Park. He authored the book, “Quarry Quest-The History of Stearns County Quarry Park and Nature Preserve.” Mark was the 2001 recipient of Sertoma Club’s “Service to Mankind District Award” because of his many contributions to the Boys & Girls Club movement, along with his service on the United Way board of directors, the Stearns Benton Employment & Training Council, Partner for Student Success; and the Stearns County Parks Commission.

Mark cherished his whole family and he treasured time with his grandchildren. He loved family trips up north, trips to the Colorado mountains, and Glacier National Park. He loved the Beatles, especially Paul McCartney. He was in many musicals, singing groups, and he was an extraordinary singer and speaker. He was a master with the microphone. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a joyful spirit, and he always saw the good in others. He was the life of the party, always leaving a smile and laughter with those around him. He found one moment in nature every day to say, “My God, it’s good to be alive!” His beautiful spirit will live on through his family and friends. He has left a legacy and he will remain in our hearts forever.

A special thanks to the comforting care of Country Manor and Moments Hospice who took wonderful care of him during his time with Parkinson’s. In Mark’s honor, memorial donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota to continue Mark’s legacy. A walk through Quarry Park and Nature Preserve would also bring Mark great joy.