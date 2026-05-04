June 5, 1938 – April 29, 2026

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Jeanette Sand, age 87, of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The Very Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.

In the springtime of the year, June 5th, 1938, Jeanette Marion Sand was born to parents, John and Hildegard (Mick) Heim, the seventh of fourteen children.

Jeanette was baptized at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral high school. A handsome young man named Myron, caught her eye at The Bucket and they were soon walking down the aisle, moving to St. Paul and starting a family. Jeanette kept busy tending that growing family of seven children, enjoying the long walks around St. Anthony Park where they lived, close enough to bustling shops for the children to often hear, “run down and get a gallon of milk for supper.” She loved listening to musicals, and daydreamed of being an opera star, shattering crystal glasses and singing with Caruso. She was skilled at needlework, and her children and grandchildren were the lucky recipients of beautiful, cross-stitched art, blankets and large, cuddly teddy bears. She kept up on current events, loved visits to Como Zoo, the Fair, mini-donuts, walking to the dam for wildflowers, reading picture books to her grandbabies, watching documentaries, and her special “sister weekends”, where they may or may not have gotten into a little mischief. With retirement close, Myron and Jeanette bought a lot on Big Chippewa Lake near Alexandria and built a home there. Jeanette tended her flower and vegetable gardens and hosted oodles of hummingbirds at her feeder. Her peach and strawberry jam was relished in spring, and summers meant hot dogs and brats, her perfect potato salad, pontoon rides, fishing, swimming and huge bonfires. Jeanette loved to travel and collected magnets from the many bus tours she and Myron enjoyed. Her last trip was to the wedding of her grandson in Idaho.

Jeanette will be missed by her husband of sixty-six years, Myron, children Michael (Linda) Sand; Michelle (Joe) Tousignant; Susan, Jeff, Doug, Lisa, Dennis (Lan) Sand.

Grandchildren Louis (Nina), Nathaniel, Abram Sand; Thomas, James, Grace, Paul, Rose (Adel) Elia, Isaac, Nick, Luke, Marie, Michael Tousignant; Evan (Kali), Eleanor Sand; Curtis (Ashly), Jacob, Andrew, Benjamin Schmidt; Tyler (Madelynn), Myah Sand. Great grandchildren: Lucy, Maggie Schmidt, Elliot Royster; George, Marie, Joseph, Charles Elia; Wyatt Sand. Siblings Irene Wruck, Gilbert Heim, Florence Ahles, Marian Anderson, Bernice Shockley, Jim Heim and their spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was met at the pearly gates by her parents, siblings Lorraine Andrews and Leonard, David, Herbert, Richard, Lawrence Heim, and Marlene Kampa.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Lakes of Stillwater and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and care.