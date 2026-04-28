October 5, 1945 - April 27, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monticello for Judith A. “Judy” Jarmuzek, age 80, of Clearwater, who passed away, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Block will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater.

Judy was born on October 5, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Francis and Elaine (Johnson) Abendroth. She attended Monticello High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. Following high school, Judy worked for several years at Eye Kraft Optical in St. Cloud. On June 3, 1967, she married Mike Jarmuzek at Trinity Lutheran Church. Mike and Judy built a lake home on Rice Lake in Hasty, Minnesota, where they made their home for more than fifty years. Judy loved lake life — from water skiing in her younger years to fishing and spending time cruising the lake with Mike and family. Family picnics filled with good food, swimming, fishing, and laughter were especially dear to her, as she took great joy in watching her children and grandchildren enjoy the lake. Judy cherished living by the water, surrounded by wildlife and outdoor activities. Whether waterskiing, grilling on the homemade grill Mike built, or simply enjoying the peaceful setting, the lake was truly home. A private person by nature, Judy deeply loved her family, her church, and caring for those closest to her.

She was a devoted homemaker and lovingly raised three daughters. Judy took pride in keeping a warm, welcoming home, and there was always a homemade meal on the table — something she enjoyed preparing for her family. Every year, she also enjoyed family vacations in their motorhome, traveling across the lower 48 states. After the girls were out of the house Judy enjoyed her time shopping, traveling and eating out with her sister, Lynne. They built a closer bond after they both lost their husbands 10 days apart. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities with school whether it be a football, basketball, volleyball, or soccer game. Judy enjoyed watching them play the sports they loved. When her grandson played for Augsburg, she was a big fan and tried to attend as many games as possible.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Kim (Dave) Frisell and Kelly Jarmuzek (Chris Benskin); grandchildren, Quinn (Morgan) Frisell, Abby (Peyton) Sanders, and Jenna Frisell; great grandson, Cooper; sister, Lynne Crandall; nephew, Ty (Celia) Crandall; great nephew, Briar Crandall and great-niece, River Crandall; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike; her daughter, Karen; and brother-in-law, Timm Crandall.

A special thank you to Pastor Scott Block and the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Judy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.