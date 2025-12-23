April 14, 1953 – December 18, 2025

Jeffrey J. Stotesbery, 72, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 18, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jeffrey was born on April 16, 1953, to Elmer and Marie “Mabel” (Kampa) Stotesbery in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1971. He began working for Burlington Nothern Railway as a carman and welder. After a decade with the railway, he switched careers and worked as a press operator for Merril May Printing, he worked there until his retirement. He enjoyed attending drag racing events, hunting, fishing, playing softball, flowers, car shows, and hanging out with his neighborhood friends of many years. Jeffrey was a thoughtful and kind man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marie “Mabel” and brother-in-law, Duane Kelzenberg.

Jeffrey is survived by his siblings, Sandy (Dave) Kollmann, Lori Kelzenberg, and Patrick Stotesbery; nieces and nephews, John (Sherry) Kollmann, Tracy (David) Venne, Jesse (Ana Uriarte) Kelzenberg, and Shawn (Kristen) Kelzenberg.