October 9, 1955 – May 15, 2026

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Michael J. Houser, age 70, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, May 15, 2026. Burial will be held privately at St. Stephen Parish Cemetery, Calvary Cemetery, Anoka, Minnesota.

Michael James Houser was born on October 9, 1955, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Joseph Sr. and Verlietta (Oehlertz) Houser. He met the love of his life, David R. Crewe, and got married on December 12, 2012, in Minneapolis. Michael was an accountant for Marriott Hotels for over 40 years. The couple settled in St. Cloud in 2018. Michael was a wonderful husband and best friend. He will be truly missed.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Jr.; paternal and maternal grandparents; and several other family members.

His love is carried on through his beloved husband, David Crewe; brother, Tim (Shelly) Houser; nephews, Jason Houser and Jeremiah Bormes.