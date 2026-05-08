January 13, 1947 – May 7, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Helen Ann Hardwig, age 79, of Avon, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2026. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date.

Helen was born on January 13, 1947 to Theodore Dibblee Sr. and Elsie M. Terwey in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was married to Thomas J. Hardwig on September 10, 1966 in St. Cloud. They settled in St. Cloud together, where they were blessed to have two children. Helen worked for Fingerhut, Tom Thumb, and Catherine’s throughout her life. She loved crafting, including: scrapbooking, craft fairs, and other creative outlets. She enjoyed Bingo and attended every Wednesday. She enjoyed camping, BBQs, and family reunions. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas, who passed away December 13, 2008; her parents; siblings, Delphine Utz, Dorethy White, Kathy Seitz, Pat Dibblee, Randy Dibblee, Mary Lou Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Daniel Ziemer) Rakotz; son, Brian (Penny) Hardwig; siblings, Michael Dibblee, Bob Dibblee, Ted Dibblee, Jim Dibblee; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wonderful nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Abbott Northwest Hospital and their doctors and staff.