August 9, 1931 - April 2, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Luella A. “Luby” Hollenhorst, age 94, who passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud.

Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Vincent Lieser will concelebrate. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Full obituary to follow.