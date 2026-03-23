April 25, 1938 – March 21, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Veteran Benedict M. Narloch (Bennie), age 87, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Benedict Michael Narloch was born on April 25, 1938 to Philip and Frances (Nice) Narloch in Ardoch, North Dakota. He was the fourth of ten kids, growing up on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work. He attended a convent school in Warsaw, North Dakota.

In March of 1959, Ben proudly joined the United States Army and served in Korea. He was later recalled to service in October of 1961. His time in the military meant a lot to him and showed how much he cared about serving others and his country.

On returning home, Ben built a life centered on family, faith, and hard work. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bernadette “Bernie” Suda, with whom he shared 64 wonderful years. Together, they raised a loving family and created a home filled with laughter and lasting memories.

Ben had a strong work ethic and spent many years working at Onan. Even after retirement, he was not one to slow down. He went on to work at the St. Cloud Country Club, mowing grass for 21 years, and in his spare time, he enjoyed driving cars for local dealerships. Staying active and busy was simply a part of who he was.

He was very involved in his community. Ben was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a Commander in the American Legion—both groups that reflected his dedication to service, faith, and camaraderie. He also spent many years bowling in a men’s league and mixed doubles, where he made great friends and enjoyed some friendly competition.

He found great joy in life’s simple pleasures, spending time with family, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, and making trips to the casino. Ben truly lived life to the fullest and was known for his energy, determination, and the way he embraced each day.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bernie; his children, Bonnie of Chandler, Arizona; Barbara (Dan) of Stacy, Minnesota; and Byron (Dawn) of Chandler, Arizona; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Leona Narlock of Covington, Washington; his brother, David (Sharie) Narlock of Brainerd, Minnesota; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Frances; his brothers, Cyril, Norbert, Alexander, and Raymond; his sisters, Philomene, Winnifred, and Barbara; and his grandson, Caleb Narloch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church with full Military Honors. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.

Life is precious, and Ben’s family encourages everyone to live each day to the fullest, just as he did, and to cherish time spent with family and friends. His legacy of love, hard work, and devotion will live on in all who knew him.