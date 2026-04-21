September 29, 1949 - April 13, 2026

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Charles Ntui-Ndip Agbor passed away peacefully at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was born on September 29, 1949, in Bamenda, Cameroon, to Mary Takang Enaw and Thomas Agbor.

Charles’ journey began in Kembong Village, where he was raised within the care and guidance of his family, including his grandmother and parents. Those early years laid the foundation of faith, discipline, and resilience that would guide his life. Charles was well known for his athletic ability, particularly in basketball and soccer. After completing his education, he entered the workforce and served in the judicial system for five years in Bermenda, Cameroon. Committed to his education and driven by his dreams, he eventually traveled to the United States, where he continued to build a life of purpose and achievement.

Charles earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bethany College in West Virginia and a Master of Science from Virginia State University. It was during these formative years that he met his beloved wife, Marcia Ann Elrod. The two married in May 1984 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, beginning a partnership grounded in love, shared purpose, and enduring devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Leah and Grace, and built a life rich in family, friendship, and community. Their marriage spanned nearly 36 years before Marcia’s passing in 2020 after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer.

Professionally, Charles was a pioneer whose ideas and systems-thinking left a lasting imprint. He spent much of his career at the Antioch Company, where he played a key role in research, development, and strategic planning within the scrapbooking and printing industries. His work helped shape the Creative Memories business line, from which he retired in 2004. Known for his ability to see possibilities where others saw limits, Charles approached innovation not just as a technical pursuit, but as a human one, seeking always to connect people, stories, and meaning.

Ever the entrepreneur and problem-solver, Charles pursued ventures that reflected his global perspective and deep care for others. Among these was MyDoctorCameroon, a healthtech startup dedicated to providing specialized home-based medical services for families in the diaspora, ensuring loved ones in Cameroon could receive compassionate, accessible care. He also explored community-building in creative ways, including opening a hotel and nightclub in Limbe, Cameroon that celebrated culture, connection, and joy.

His influence extended far beyond his professional life. Charles was a proud son of his heritage and a deeply respected leader within the Ekpe Society (Ngbe–Manyu), a traditional institution that guides the moral, cultural, and judicial governance of the community. He was of the Ejagham tribe of southwestern Cameroon. As Sisiku, the highest and most honored title in the Ekpe hierarchy, he walked in the footsteps of his father, inheriting both the responsibility and the honor as his eldest son. He carried this role with wisdom, strength, and dignity, serving as a custodian of tradition, a voice of justice, and a guardian of ancestral values.

Charles gave generously of his time and insight through service on boards and community organizations, including contributions to local history and educational and religious institutions. In every role, he brought a spirit of inquiry, integrity, and thoughtful challenge, never afraid to ask difficult questions in pursuit of better answers.

Above all, Charles will be remembered for his generosity, his intellect, and his unwavering belief in the power of ideas to transform lives. Within his family, he was a devoted patriarch and a guiding leader to both his siblings and extended relatives, always striving to maintain harmony and unity. His life was a reflection of strength, leadership, and a profound connection to his people and their heritage.

He was a devoted father to Leah Dorothy (Agbor) Leyendecker and Grace Takang (Agbor) Schiffman, a cherished father-in-law to Andrew Steven Leyendecker and Matthew Jeremiah Schiffman, and an adoring grandfather to Sophie Mae Leyendecker, Rami Steven Leyendecker, and Ophelia Ntui Schiffman. His family was his greatest joy and proudest legacy.

Charles leaves behind a life that was both grounded and far-reaching—a life that challenged others to think deeply, love generously, and live with purpose. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered.