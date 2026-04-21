May 19, 1966 - April 16, 2026

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A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Janine Marie Perrault age 59 of St. Cloud. The Very Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the funeral at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. St. Augustine’s Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Janine was born on May 19, 1966, in Mankato, MN, to Jerome and Shirley (Neubert) Westphal. She grew up in Mankato and graduated from Mankato East High school and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Mankato State University in 1988. She took an internship while in college at the Sherco Power Plant in Becker where she eventually met her husband to be Jim. They married on September 14, 1991 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Mankato, MN.

After putting her career on permanent hold, Janine homeschooled their five children and helped run multiple co-ops with other homeschool families. She was an avid reader who checked out over 14,000 library books and participated in a homeschool mom’s book club. She was a very active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and over the years her faith defined her. Her favorite place to spend time with her family was at their cabin near Cass Lake.

Janine was preceded in death by her mother Shirley, and one brother-in-law Allan Pascua.

She is survived by; her husband Jim; five children, Alan (Beth) Perrault, Ann (Tyler) Losinski, Matt (Kate) Perrault, David (Kayla) Perrault, and Daniel (Emma) Perrault; Grandchildren, Lawrence, Arthur, Anastasia, Gio, and Björn; her father Jerome Westphal; two sisters Barb (Steve) Dettloff and Mary Pascua; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.