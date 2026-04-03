April 13, 1954 - April 1, 2026

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Private graveside services will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery for Kevin J. Mueller, age 71, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kevin was born on April 13, 1954, in St. Cloud to Anthony H. and Florence (Ricker) Mueller. He served his country honorably in the United State Marine Corps from May of 1972 until May of 1975. Kevin was currently working as a truck driver in the Randall area.

He is survived by his sisters, Rose (Bob) Seanger of St. Cloud and Helen Mueller of Pequot Lakes; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tony and bob; sisters, Mary, Anita, Lois, and Pat.