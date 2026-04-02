May 3, 1941 – March 29, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Arlis Ann Lundgren was born on May 3, 1941, in Mercer, North Dakota, to Fred and Louise (Fischer) Wagner. She graduated from Mercer High School in 1959. On December 27, 1963, she married Jerald Lundgren in Turtle Lake, North Dakota.

Arlis began her career as an elementary school teacher before dedicating many years as a stay-at-home mom. After her children were grown, she found joy in working as a travel tour guide.

She had a wide variety of hobbies and creative passions, including baking, jewelry making, cross-stitching, acrylic and oil painting, shopping, crafting, reading, decorating her home, and flower gardening. She took pride in making every celebration extra special. A talented seamstress, Arlis especially loved sewing her children’s clothes for special occasions, as well as making blankets and jewelry pouches.

Arlis and Jerry shared a love of travel and explored the world together, visiting over 30 countries and much of the United States. Some of her favorite destinations included Thailand, Hawaii, Sweden, Ukraine, and Switzerland.

She took great pride in always being well put together and ready for whatever the day might bring. Arlis had a gift for connecting with others and made friends easily wherever she went, often forming lifelong bonds. She was also an active member of her church community, where she found joy in her faith and time with others. She was always up for a treat and never turned down a chance to enjoy ice cream. She also had a special fondness for bunnies, reflected in the many figurines throughout her home.

She is survived by her children: Jerald Lundgren II, Melanee Chmiel, Heather Lundgren (Sheldon Prom), and Gretchen Trobec; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was especially grateful for the care and support of her daughters, Heather and Gretchen; her sons-in-love, Jason and Sheldon; and her grandchildren Madeline (Tyler) Schwanke, Natasha Trobec, Olivia Trobec, and Spencer (Emily) Trobec. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Madeline, Natasha, Olivia, and Spencer. Arlis was especially fond of her great-granddaughters, Elowen and Alana, whom she adored. She also shared a special bond with her sister Bonnie, her cousin Darlene, her niece Tammy, her friends Del and Kenny, and her beloved dog, Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald, in 2000; her parents; her brothers, Arvid and Donnie; and her son-in-law, Jason Trobec.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her caregivers at Good Shepherd Community for the care and kindness they showed her.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Arlis Lundgren, age 84, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Sartell, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud, with Pastor Matt Reeve officiating. Burial will take place at Brockway Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.