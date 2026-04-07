August 10, 1944 - April 3, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Donald L. “Don” Dols, age 81, of Waite Park. Don passed away April 3, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Father Pierz Assembly # 530 will stand honor guard at visitations.

Don was born August 10, 1944 in Melrose, MN to Raymond and Dolores (Doege) Dols. He graduated from Long Prairie High School and joined the U.S. Army where he proudly served during Vietnam. He married Diane Olmscheid on June 24, 1972. He worked at Brown Boveri and later Park Industries until his retirement in 2015. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council 5548 and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly 530.

Don is survived by his wife Diane of Waite Park, daughter Carrie (Jack) of Big Lake, sons Michael (Jody) of Big Lake and Steven of Waite Park, six grandchildren, one great granddaughter and brothers Richard of Fridley, Tom (Linda) of Enfield, CT and Bernie of St. Cloud as well as several nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sister-in-law Jan, nieces and a nephew.