April 22, 1930 – April 10, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Alvin G. Court, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026, at Cherrywood Advanced Living South in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnick will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Al was born on May 22, 1930, to Joseph and Hilda (Waltzing) Court in St. Augusta, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Beverly Joan Thiers on July 9, 1953, until her passing on February 20, 2002. He was then united in marriage to Charlotte F. “Dolly” Alexander on June 3, 2006, until her passing on February 6, 2015. He owned and operated Al’s West Side Service, serving the St. Cloud Community. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing at his cabin and hunting with his friends.

He is survived by three children, Charlotte (David) Newburg, Charlie (Diane) Macken and David Conway; grandchildren, Candice, Michael, Jeanette, Annelise, Jack, Tyler and James; great grandchildren, Westley, Alexander, Elizabeth and Julian; brother, Arnold (Jan); sisters-in-law, Irene Court, Ellna Court and Rita Walker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Beverley and Dolly; infant daughter, Amy; grandson, Shane Michael Erickson; sister, Florence (Alois) Johannes and brothers, Jerome, Victor, Arthur, Donald and Duane.