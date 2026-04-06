February 28, 1939 - April 5, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Gerald A. “Jerry” Blommer, age 87, of Waite Park. Jerry passed away Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Jerry was born February 28, 1939 in St. Cloud to Clarence “Ole” and Dorothy (Orth) Blommer. He grew up in Waite Park and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 29, 1962 he married the love of his life Judy Sauer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. They made their home in Waite Park and had two sons, Jeff (1964) and Daniel (1967). Jerry worked for DeZurik’s in Sartell for 39 years, retiring in 2004.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, with duck hunting being his favorite. He made many hunting trips to Canada and North Dakota with his dad, brothers, sons and eventually grandsons. He enjoyed fishing with Judy in both summer and winter. They never missed a sporting event of their grandsons. Jerry and Judy took many road trips, bus trips and train trips across the United States and Canada. Their bus trip to Alaska they loved the best.

Jerry was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Nocturnal Adoration, Knights of Columbus Council 961, Machinist Union Local 623, Eagles Airee #622, NARFE #644, Moose Lodge #1400, 20 Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited, MN Waterfowl Association and the NRA.

Jerry is survived by his sons Jeff of St. Cloud and Dan (Tracy) of St. Cloud, grandsons Hunter (Ashley) and Tanner, brother Dick (Gail) Blommer of Pleasant Lake and sisters-in-law Leone (Bill), Donna (Mike), and Donna (Bob).

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy (12/5/2020) and brothers Tom (Marie), Jim (Dorothy), Mike, Bob and Bill.

A special thank you to the staff at VA Medical Center, Building 49-1, for the compassionate care Jerry and the family received.